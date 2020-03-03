Eric (Ricky P.) Paul Lehman

1952—2020
Lifelong Napa resident Eric Lehman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 67. He had been in declining health for some time.
Eric is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Cherie (Guy) Lehman; son Dallas and daughter-in-law Inna Lehman; son Brody Lehman; son Kellen Lehman; and grandchildren Wolf and Brooke Lehman.
Eric was proud to be a native of Napa, and was predeceased by his loving parents, Margarite Lehman (2007) and Everett Lehman (2011). He graduated from Napa High School in 1970, and earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in forensic accounting from Golden Gate University, San Francisco. After passing the California CPA examination (1984) Eric joined the family accounting practice, the firm founded by his father in 1949, becoming Lehman and Lehman CPAs. After assuming increasing responsibility with the firm Eric succeeded his father as its sole proprietor in the mid 80’s. In recent years Eric achieved his Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) demonstrating his continued dedication to furthering his professional education.
A loving husband, a caring son, an engaged father, a loyal team-mate and an outgoing professional: Eric was all of these. He had a wry, sardonic sense of humor, which he freely shared with his many friends. He had a desire to please, and his infectious burbling laugh would draw everyone in.
Eric was a talented athlete, excelling at basketball, skiing, soccer, track and waterskiing. He was involved, usually behind the scenes, in numerous events helping to raise funds for a variety of Napa Valley nonprofit organizations. Eric did not seek the limelight or credit for his many kindnesses. Among his many skills, he was a master of self-effacing deprecation: Eric once said of himself, “I’m a modest guy, with much to be modest about!” That said, among his many civic roles, Eric was a past president of the Silverado Country Club Board of Directors. He also served the community as a director of the Napa County Fair Board of Directors.
A celebration of Eric’s life will be held Thursday, March 5, at 1:00 P.M., reception to follow, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3520 Linda Vista Ave., Napa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those desiring to do so may direct memorial donations in Eric’s name made to...
Abode Services, South Napa Shelter
100 Hartle Ct.
Napa, CA 94559
Attn: Wendy Moore (707)346-5872
“But when you give to someone in need, don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. Give your gifts in private, and your Father, who sees everything, will reward you.” Matthew 6:3-4 NLT