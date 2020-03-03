Eric (Ricky P.) Paul Lehman

Eric was a talented athlete, excelling at basketball, skiing, soccer, track and waterskiing. He was involved, usually behind the scenes, in numerous events helping to raise funds for a variety of Napa Valley nonprofit organizations. Eric did not seek the limelight or credit for his many kindnesses. Among his many skills, he was a master of self-effacing deprecation: Eric once said of himself, “I’m a modest guy, with much to be modest about!” That said, among his many civic roles, Eric was a past president of the Silverado Country Club Board of Directors. He also served the community as a director of the Napa County Fair Board of Directors.