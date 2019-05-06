1921—2016
Eric Rune Johnson, age 95, passed in Tucson, AZ 2016. He was born in Ornskoldsvit, Sweden, May 23, 1921. Eric, at age 6, Eric migrated to the US with his mother and younger brother. They entered through San Francisco Harbor, the article and picture of the three of them, with carpet bags, is prominently displayed on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner. Eric then followed his family to Oregon to rejoin their father. He Met Daisy Gimple at Klamath Falls High School. They later married and moved to Napa, CA in 1942 to raise a family, living mostly in the Coombsville Area.
Eric served in the Army during WWII. serving as a B26 Marauder Bombardier, “Warrior in a greenhouse-Kids who drop bombs”. he flew over 65 bombing missions. His squadron within the 12th Army Group was called the “Bridge Busters”. This group served by destroying tactically important sites in France, Belgium and Germany, helping smooth the advance of ground and sea forces, including D-Day. He was awarded the Air Metal, 12 Oak Leaf Clusters and numerous other medals. After his years of service Eric worked in Napa as a carpenter for Alfred Simpkins and John Simpkins.
When Daisy passed in 2003, Eric moved to Arizona to join his daughters Carol Harbaugh, (Dean) of Tucson, AZ and Peggy Hammond, (George) of Golden Valley, AZ. He passed at Tucson, AZ in 2016 at age 95. Eric was proceeded in death by Daisy his wife of 61 years and daughter Pauline Johnson Wilson Riggs, age 61. Eric is survived by his daughters in Arizona and by 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. PrivateMemorial Services, where his cremains will join Daisy, will be held May, 13, Tulocay Mausoleum.