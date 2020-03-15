Eric Wolfe, lifelong resident of the Napa Valley died from a brief illness on January 27,2020.

Eric was born January 20,1957 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa to Dr. and Mrs. George Wolfe. He grew up on Big Ranch Rd. and attended Justin-Siena high school, graduating in 1975. He went on to graduate from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo with a degree in civil engineering. After graduating he returned to Napa and started his own company, Eric Wolfe Construction and spent his adult career as a respected building contractor.

Eric loved the outdoors, especially the ocean and his family’s island on Lake Of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. He recently joined a Senior league bocce ball team with long time friend, Archie Euser. Eric had a genial personality and was a stalwart friend. He will be missed.

He is survived by two brothers, Dean(Helen), Tim(Cindy), and a sister, Ingalisa of Idaho, nieces and nephews Alex, Andrea, Jacob, Megan, Sarah, Lea and Cole. He is also survived by his life partner of thirteen years, Beth Wert and her children, Steven, Katherine(Trey), and Madeline.

Burial is private. Friends are invited to a memorial service on March 21,2020 at 10am at First Christian Church, 2659 1st Street, Napa, Ca

Gifts in memory of Eric my be made to 40cean.com, an organization dedicated to cleaning the ocean and coastlines of the world.