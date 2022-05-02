Erin S Soper

1973 - 2022

Erin Sawyer Soper passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022. She was a loving wife to Jon Soper, a dedicated mother to Hannah and Bennett Ghiringhelli, a sister to Amy Bleichner (Brad) and daughter to Larry and Barbara (Callistini) Sawyer. She fought cancer as hard as she could the last three years never giving in, her infectious laugh and beautiful smile lighting up every room. Her perserverance will forever be an example to her friends and family.

Erin was born on March 4, 1973 in St. Helena. She lived her entire life in the Napa Valley area. She graduated from St. Helena High School in 1991 and from the University of California, Berkeley in 1996. After getting her Teaching Credential from Chapman she began her teaching career in Napa at McPherson Elementary and then at Willow Elementary (formerly El Centro) where she primarily taught kindergarten and first grade. She had a 23 year career with the Napa Valley Unified School District.

McPherson is also where she met her husband, Jon. They were friends for many years and were married on December 19, 2009. Erin and Jon were true soul mates, each completing the other, not only as husband and wife but best friends. They shared a love for art, animals, cooking and the outdoors. Their playful sense of humor created lovely memories that will last a lifetime.

Erin was a wonderful mother to Hannah and Bennett. She raised them to be strong and independent while also caring and giving. They enjoyed spending time in the outdoors whether it be memorable camping trips or just working in the garden. Erin was proud of the young adults they are and was excited for their futures. They will carry Erin's legacy of strength and compassion throughout their lives.

Erin cherished her family and friends but especially her students. Teaching was her passion. She wanted all to succeed and always had the time and patience for those who needed extra help or attention. She made a positive, lasting impact in the lives of countless students. Erin will be deeply and truly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2-5 at Freemark Abbey Winery, 3022 North St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena, CA 94574. Please join family and friends and enjoy a glass of wine in Erin's memory.

The family wishes to thank Collabria Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Collabria Hospice of Napa (collabriacare.org) or Open Space District of Napa County (ReLeafNapa@ncrposd.org)