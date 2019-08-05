Nadine Cloudt of Yountville died a month before her 80th birthday after a brief hospital stay following a sudden stroke. Close friends and family were at her side.
Born in Arenas Valley, New Mexico, in the town then known as Whiskey Creek, on June 30, 1939; she is predeceased by her mother, Florence I. Cloudt, and her father, Leonard E. Cloudt.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Leonard Shea of Napa, and by her daughter, Deborah Anne Shea of Clayton, Ca. and their father John R. Shea of Napa. She is also survived by her sister, Iris E. Cloudt, as well many loving friends.
She completed high school in Tucson, Arizona, and was a graduate of the University of Arizona, class of 1961. Nadine entered graduate school at the University of Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, that same year. In the late 1960’s, she moved to Marin County, California, with her family where she began working as a consultant for parents and teachers of children with autism. She developed individualized programs for teaching children on the autism spectrum.
The move to Napa County occurred in 1979 as closures of the State Hospitals for persons with developmental disorders began. Under Nadine’s leadership, the family decided to offer a group home to young adults being dismissed from the state hospital into the community. That home was the foundation for an organization that now offers supportive living assistance to disabled persons in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, and Lake Counties, known as Bayberry Inc.
After her retirement from Bayberry, Nadine and her sister built a home in the Napa countryside where she enjoyed her lifelong love of gardening, and the study of several different spiritual philosophies and schools, and included a three year stay at a Buddhist monastery, as well as much traveling. In 2014 she retired to Yountville, and just prior to her death, she and her sister were planning a move to a retirement community in Sonoma.
A private burial was held at Tulocay cemetery on June 7, 2019.