Erna M. Stevenson, formerly of Napa, recently passed away in her home in Reedley, California.

Erna was a beloved member of the Napa community for nearly 40 years. She served as the executive director of the Solano-Napa Builders Exchange for 29 years, prior to her retirement at age 70.

While working at the Builders Exchange, Erna met her longtime partner, George Shanks. Together, Erna and George became very involved in the North Napa Rotary Club. Both had served as club president and Erna went on to serve as District Governor for Rotary Clubs of Northern California.

Together, Erna and George traveled around the globe and visited many different people and cultures while representing Rotary Clubs International. Erna also assisted George in establishing his wonderful Peripolli Estate Wines, which were often served complimentary by George at their many Rotarian events. Following George's passing in June of 2020, Erna relocated to Reedley, California to be near her two daughters.

Erna was preceded in death by her beloved George Shanks, her sisters Marie Vogler and Anna Nichols. Erna is survived by her three children, David Krause, Doreen Oken and Debbie Rogers; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and by her sister, Frieda Miller.

A memorial service for Erna will take place Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Dopkins Funeral Chapel, in Reedley, California.