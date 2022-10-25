Esther B. Lopez-Leyva

June 19,1932—Oct. 18, 2022
Esther Barragan Lopez-Leyva passed away on October 18, 2022, of natural causes in her Morgan Hill hill home. She was 90.
Esther is survived by her children: Patricia Lopez, Linda Pentz (Dennis), Yolanda (Ronald Kelly) Victor Galindo Jr., Ronald Galindo Sr., (Cindy); her 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren. Belated great-grandson, Logan Lopez.
Esther was born Fresno, CA, on June 19,1932, and spent her formative years in Morgan Hill. She was a Special ED,TA for Special Ed Adults and also was a TA in teaching English at Westwood Elementary School Napa CA. Christmas was her favorite holiday and Loved to Entertain.