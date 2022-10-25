Esther B. Lopez-Leyva

Esther Barragan Lopez-Leyva passed away on October 18, 2022, of natural causes in her Morgan Hill hill home. She was 90.

Esther was born Fresno, CA, on June 19,1932, and spent her formative years in Morgan Hill. She was a Special ED,TA for Special Ed Adults and also was a TA in teaching English at Westwood Elementary School Napa CA. Christmas was her favorite holiday and Loved to Entertain.