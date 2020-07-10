× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the 4th of July, Esther "Joy" Gittings passed away peacefully at home among family. Joy was a devoted wife of 54 years to Stan Gittings and loving mother to her 3 boys and their wives, James and Vicki, Troy and Janelle and Anthony and Melissa. She adored her Grand children Alexandra and Joe Reustle, Kara, Zach and Jared and cherished her Great Grand child Claire.

Joy spent her life serving the youth in the Napa community through the Napa Valley Unified School District and especially as and Educator and Counselor with The Aldea ADAPT High School Program. Joy transformed the lives of hundreds of Napa's kids. She was gifted in caring and making each child feel loved.

Joy lived a life full of fantasy and wonder. You would often spot Fairies and Angels in her home and gardens. Holidays were especially celebrated with much grandeur and excitement. Joy, Mom, Grandma Joy, Great Grandma Joy will be missed immensely by all.