1929—2019
Esther M. Wendt, passed away peacefully after a long illness in her own home on September 17, Tuesday. A “New Years Baby” born on January 1, 1929 in Kensett Arkansas as the middle daughter of Ruth Esther Burnsides and William Wiley Warner.
How the family ended up in Napa was an often told tale among her family: “Daddy was a railroad man like his father and got us all a railroad pass to go visit Mother’s brother and mother who lived there in 1937. Both Mother and Daddy loved the place. Before leaving we all flipped a coin together to decide to stay in Napa or go back, and the coin fell on the “go back” side. Daddy had put his name in at Mare Island for work just in case. No sooner than we got back home when Daddy got the call that he could have a job if he could get there in four days.
So we sold the house and everything. Daddy bought an old jalopy from Mr. Angel, the used car salesman, with nothing but a hand shake and Daddy’s promise to pay him back as soon as he could. We put whatever belongings we could carry and along with Daddy, Mother, us three kids (Esther, Bess and Clara), and the family dog, “Grumpy” (an overly intelligent Jack Russell terrier), then left Arkansas for good and made it to Napa in time for Daddy to work for Mare Island.
Esther continued her education in Napa and started working at an early age when school was out at the Napa Steam Laundry, waitressing at Vance’s Inn, and various catering jobs in the area. She married William F. Wendt (d. 2001), who was raised in Napa (and whose family came to California during the Gold Rush) on April 16, 1945. At that time he was on furlough in Napa and was in the Army Air Force, stationed near Fresno. They lived in military housing there for about a year, when his tour of duty was over, and returned to Napa to live in a small cottage on his in-laws property, until they could afford to purchase their own house in 1947 (and in which they lived the rest of their lives together).
You have free articles remaining.
Esther continued her life as a home maker, as well as doing part-time work “to make ends meet” working as a caterer with another woman for many years, and finally as the evening manager of the Foster Freeze on Imola Avenue for 9 years. Bill and Esther had two sons, Lawrence F. Wendt (San Jose) and Thomas W. Wendt (Napa). Thomas’ wife, was killed in a tragic accident leaving him with four children ranging from the age of 6 months to 16 years. Esther often acted as a “surrogate mother” to his children, taking care of them when needed as well as taking them along with her and her husband on the many outings and camping trips that they had together. In their last years, Esther became her husband’s caregiver for his long illness, keeping him out of the convalescent homes, until he passed away in the house that they had lived in for so long together. She continued alone as an important member of the family for several years after, as a guide and compass to her sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Before the arthritis got the best of her, she was prolific at crochet work and could knit complex sweaters and clothes that would eventually fill everyone’s closets as gifts. She was also an avid reader of “romance novels,” some of them “pretty trashy” she would often admit. An accomplished cook and canner of fruit with a vast variety of unique recipes, and like her mother before her, “no one left Grandma’s table hungry.”
For many years beginning when her husband was still alive, she prepared and hosted the family Thanksgiving Dinner (several times cooked in a trailer while camping in Yosemite), Christmas Eve parties, and pop-up “malfatti nights” where a large portion of the ever-increasing family would show up on a moment’s notice asking Grandma “What’s there to eat?” Besides her two sons, Esther leaves behind the families of her grandchildren and their families Karla M. Bunter (Napa). Sara M. Holiday (Petaluma), Kevin S. Wendt (American Canyon), and Jason T. Wendt (Napa); as well as the families of her older sister Bessie L. Homes (now deceased) and her younger sister, Clara M. Hutchison and her family.
Contributions in Esther Wendt’s name can be made to the Humane Society Napa County on California Avenue.
Esther’s sons would especially like to thank Caitlin from Heart-Senior Services and the staff of Hospice By the Bay, in particular: Alfred, Maria, and Bridget for their expertise, friendship and compassion that they gave sincerely to help us find our way through caregiving in Esther’s final months.