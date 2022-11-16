Esther May Sawyer
NAPA - Esther May Sawyer, passed away peacefully at Gramma's House in Napa on November 2, 2022, at the age of 106.
Born in Bristol, IN, she married her high school sweetheart, Merlin, in 1938. They had three children by the time they moved to St. Helena, CA, in 1943. Through the years, Esther was an active volunteer in school and community activities. She was very proud of having been an elections official in St. Helena for 49 years. Her last year on the election board was 2004. As a devoted and dedicated member of St. Helena United Methodist Church, she served as a pianist, a choir member and president of the United Methodist Women for many years. Her grandchildren have many happy memories of spending holidays and summer days with Grandma and Grandpa(Bubby).
Esther is survived by her children: Ellen Wood, Linda Long, and Larry Sawyer(Barbara); seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Her burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heifer, International or the St. Helena United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
The family thanks the staff at Gramma's House Assisted Living and Kaiser Hospice for the excellent care and support that she received.