Esther May Sawyer

Born in Bristol, IN, she married her high school sweetheart, Merlin, in 1938. They had three children by the time they moved to St. Helena, CA, in 1943. Through the years, Esther was an active volunteer in school and community activities. She was very proud of having been an elections official in St. Helena for 49 years. Her last year on the election board was 2004. As a devoted and dedicated member of St. Helena United Methodist Church, she served as a pianist, a choir member and president of the United Methodist Women for many years. Her grandchildren have many happy memories of spending holidays and summer days with Grandma and Grandpa(Bubby).