Ethel Marion Stanley

1924—2018
Ethel spent her early years in the Midwest, with her parents Dorothy and Lemarre Eastwood. She was fortunate to have traveled to Europe and to live in many parts of the USA during her life.
During WWII she joined the Navy and was stationed at the San Diego Navel Hospital. Her duties included working with Neurosurgeons, who let her observe their procedures. She often spoke about this as one of the most memorable times in her life. In 2009, while she was living at the Yountville VA home in Napa, CA, she participated in the Honor Flight to Washington DC. This was an experience she often remembered fondly. While living in Seattle she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Washington. Graduating college was a life long desire that she successfully accomplished. Reading history and following politics were her major interests.
She was married several times, cherishing several decades with Duane Jones Marshall prior to his death from cancer, and a too-short six months with John Stanley prior to his passing, also from cancer. These were very happy and very fulfilling times of her life. She was always grateful for the warm and welcoming feelings that the Marshall and Stanley families extended to her. She is survived by her siblings Joan Neuswanger, John Eastwood, and their families and daughter Auriel Kollmann, son in law John Evans, and grandchildren Gareth and Gwyneth Evans.
Her cheerful warm attitude and kind caring over the years extended to everyone, especially to her family and adopted families. She will be remembered and cherished by us all. We’ll miss her and will always keep her in our hearts and memories. A service will be held in early June 2019 in Wisconsin where she will be buried with Duane Marshall.
For those of you on the west coast please feel free to leave a message on the Pacific Gardens Chapel web site. https://pacificgardenschapel.com/