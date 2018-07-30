1949—2018
Eugene born on July 25, 1949, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Merton E. Clough and Marguerite Winchester Clough. Eugene served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from San Francisco State University. He retired in December 2006, from Santa Clara County as Public Guardian Investigator.
Eugene was the beloved husband of Marisol Clough. He is survived by his stepsons, Robert Sacasa and Constantino J Sacasa and brothers Ron Clough and James Clough.
Eugene enjoyed International Travel and he travel all the Continents.