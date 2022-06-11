Eugene “Skee” Wallace Lisle

In April, 1944 Skee married Mary Louise Robinson and is survived by their three children, Dianne (Roger) Peterson of Redmond, WA, Donna Lisle Hart of Denver, CO and Michael (Leslie) Lisle of Livermore, CA; four grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Skee and Mary owned the Old Adobe Hut in Napa, for many years. Upon retirement they moved to Palm Desert. A number of years after Mary's passing Skee married Leathia “Lea” Dell McCormick. Skee moved back to Napa after Lea's passing. He spent the last seven years of his life in Brentwood, CA, near his son Michael before moving to a California Veteran's home. Skee passed peacefully on May 24, 2022 at the age of 99. At Skee's request, there will be no formal service.