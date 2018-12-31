1955—2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Eulaine Marie Dellagana “Lainie” announces her passing on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the age of 63. She passed away at Kentfield Hospital in Marin County after battling a long term illness.
Lainie was born to Mike and Myrna DelFiorentino on September 12, 1955 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa, CA. She attended Napa Adventist Junior Academy through the 8th grade. Lainie then decided to go back to school and got her GED. She went on to receive her CNA and worked as a caregiver for many years. Some of her hobbies included cooking, yard sailing, playing BINGO, and watching the SF Giants play. She adored her dog “Choppo” but her greatest love were her grandchildren. Lainie is survived by her husband Edward Dellagana, her children: Mike Dockter and wife Jessica, Mark Dockter, John Dellagana and wife Andrea, Eddie Dellagana, Rachel Dellagana, and her grand-children: Abigail, Zachary, and Rebecca Dockter, Brian and Elayna Dellagana, Juliana Marquez, and Liliana Cigarroa. Lainie is also survived by her siblings: Jody Marino, Daniel DelFiorentino, Trena Harris, and Kori James. She is also survived by her very close friend, Attila Varga.
She was predeceased by her parents Mike and Myrna DelFiorentino.
We take great comfort in knowing that she is safe in the arms of the Lord.