1929—2019
Our beautiful and spirited Eva Mary Geich Campanian passed away on January 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Eva fell and broke her hip on Dec. 14. Her strong and willing spirit helped us to believe she would return to her home and continue on in this life. But, unfortunately, that was not to be.
Eva was born in Oakland on Dec. 23, 1929 to parents, Frances and Vincenco Geich, from Croatia. She is preceded in death by them and her dearly beloved brothers. Spiro, John and Vincent Geich. She attended St. Cyril’s Grade School and graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland. She went on to complete the Hairdresser and Cosmetician program and graduated from Mills College in Oakland in 1950. Eva met a very handsome service man in the Army, Frank Campanian in Oakland and married him on Oct. 7, 1951. Frank wanted to help his Father, Leo Campanian and wife Elinor, with his business, a hotel, bar and restaurant, The Glocca Morra. They moved almost immediately to Sweetgrass, MT, where she spent over 63 years of her life. We sadly lost Frank at an early age of 58. Eva went on to run Bill’s Bar and eventually went on to a long and enjoyable bartending career at The Glocca Morra, which is still owned and operated by Frank’s half-brother Dan Campanian. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile and wit and bustling behind the bar taking care of everyone. She was smart, witty, kind and compassionate. And always her own person. She was a true blue supporter and friend to those she loved. She spent many lovely holidays, with the Campanian family, Carmella, Linda, Danny and Leo John, who unfortunately we lost in 2014. A special thank you goes out to Gayle and Tim Buckley for their kindness and opening up their home to her the last few years Eva was in Sweetgrass. The last 5 years of her life were spent in Calistoga, CA. It was the perfect place for her to move. Her daughters, Frances and Sandra lived close by and were able to lend a helping hand. The wonderful community of Calistoga seemed to embrace her and appreciated her spirit and the fact that she was always the first one to get up and dance at The Hydro Grill and Concerts in the Park. She was often seen around town with Zsa Zsa, her beloved caregiver and friend, dressed in their sparkly outfits and having lunch or dinner at one of our many fabulous restaurants. Eva is survived by her two daughters, Frances and Sandra Campanian; her nieces, Donna Winchell and husband Bob and Rob, their son, Jessica Geich and Tanya Garberg, Shirley Nelson: her nephew, Jim Michaels and The Campanian family, Carmella Grill and Lew, Linda Mydland and Dave, Danny Campanian and Rachel and Bob and Kathy Campanian.
There will be a private family placement of her Urn on Friday, Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. There will be a Celebration of her life on Feb. 17 at 1:00 pm at The Chateau Calistoga Clubhouse. There will also be a Celebration of Life for Eva in Montana in August 2019. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.