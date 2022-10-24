NIPOMO - Our dearest Evan Kirk Avery passed away August 5, 2022 at the age of 78 due to complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was born January 12, 1944 in Utica, New York to Evan Kirk Avery and Geneva Boyea Avery. Throughout his life, Kirk was highly ambitious, having earned college degrees from Syracuse University, University of Missouri, and University of Southern California including a Doctorate in Public Administration. His career spanned both the private and public sectors. Most of his career was devoted to education, beginning as a business professor at the University of Wisconsin. He moved to California in 1968 and continued to teach at several colleges and universities. In 1978, he was promoted to Dean of Business Services at Lake Tahoe Community College and was a member of the Association of California Community College Administrators. Kirk was appointed Superintendent/President at Palo Verde College in 1983 and subsequently assumed the position of President at Cypress College and eventually Monterey Peninsula College, where he retired in 2005. Kirk's dedication to teaching was unwavering and he genuinely enjoyed being with the students. Consequently, during retirement, he taught business classes at Pacific Union College. He was active in Rotary for 40 years, including the Calistoga Rotary. Kirk is remembered by his family, friends and colleagues as having a brilliant wit. He could bring a smile to our faces even in the most serious moments. He leaves his wife, Caroline, their sons, Cory (Laura), Brett, his granddaughter Caleena, sister Lynn Avery and nieces and nephews. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. A private memorial was held in his honor.