Evelyn Frances Boyer

She loved to travel, go to local concerts and events, attend plays and musicals at Lincoln Theater, dine out at nearby restaurants, entertain family and friends at her home, take annual trips to Carmel, Healdsburg, Tahoe and La Quinta with her daughters and family. She enjoyed it all well into her late 80’s. She rarely turned down the opportunity to have fun and spend time with the people she loved. She never wanted to miss anything. She was beautiful and young at heart to the last days of her life.

She was the kind of person to always bring your hopes up whenever you felt down and when times got tough she would remind you that “this too shall pass” and encourage you to believe brighter days were ahead. She was a great listener and had the ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds.

She is survived by her daughters Beth Botts (Al), Debra O’Donohue (Marty) and Vicki Boyer; her grandchildren Josh Botts (Stephanie), Jeremiah Botts (Michele), Jake Botts (Amanda) and Elise Gilliam (Aaron); her great-grandchildren Sydney, Faith, Karly, AJ, Auggie, Bentley and Lane Botts and Aden Gilliam; and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in other parts of the country. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, her husband, Frank Boyer, and beloved son, Keith Boyer.