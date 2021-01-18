Evelyn Frances Boyer

1930—2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Evelyn Boyer passed away at her home on November 15, 2020.
Evelyn was outgoing, fun-loving, kind, and made friends wherever she went. She graced our lives with her warm, caring heart, sense of humor, unwavering support and unconditional love.
She loved her life in Napa and enjoyed spending time with her daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends she considered family. Everything we know about love, family and loyalty we learned from her.
Evelyn was born near Cincinnati, Ohio on December 5, 1930 to Floyd Wylie, a Methodist minister, and Grace Emily Wylie. She had two brothers, Paul Wylie and Edgar Wylie, whom she remained close to throughout her life.
She moved to California after meeting the love of her life, Frank Boyer, where they lived in Los Angeles and started a family together in 1951. In 1964 they moved to Pleasanton, California where their 4 children were raised.
Evelyn spent 25 years in San Diego prior to moving to Napa in 2003. She was proud of her more than 30 years working in retail until retiring at age 83, which included 10 years at CVS in Napa. She enjoyed her job, co-workers and customers throughout her long and fulfilling career.
She loved to travel, go to local concerts and events, attend plays and musicals at Lincoln Theater, dine out at nearby restaurants, entertain family and friends at her home, take annual trips to Carmel, Healdsburg, Tahoe and La Quinta with her daughters and family. She enjoyed it all well into her late 80’s. She rarely turned down the opportunity to have fun and spend time with the people she loved. She never wanted to miss anything. She was beautiful and young at heart to the last days of her life.
She was the kind of person to always bring your hopes up whenever you felt down and when times got tough she would remind you that “this too shall pass” and encourage you to believe brighter days were ahead. She was a great listener and had the ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds.
She is survived by her daughters Beth Botts (Al), Debra O’Donohue (Marty) and Vicki Boyer; her grandchildren Josh Botts (Stephanie), Jeremiah Botts (Michele), Jake Botts (Amanda) and Elise Gilliam (Aaron); her great-grandchildren Sydney, Faith, Karly, AJ, Auggie, Bentley and Lane Botts and Aden Gilliam; and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in other parts of the country. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, her husband, Frank Boyer, and beloved son, Keith Boyer.
She was our irreplaceable matriarch, our MeMa, and hers was a life well lived. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. As a dear friend of hers recently said, “Your mom was a happy piece of so many lives.”
Our family wishes to acknowledge and express gratitude to Justine, Loretta and Susan for the loving care she received throughout the past year until the end.
A celebration of life is planned for a future date when public health protocols allow us to gather safely to honor her. Donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels-Napa, Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org), a blood donation to American Red Cross or your local blood bank, or your favorite charity.