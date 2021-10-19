Evelyn H Allen

Evelyn passed away on October 11, 2021. She was 101. Evelyn was born in Apache, Oklahoma to Lonnie and Florence Hilburn on July 18, 1920.

The family moved to Anadarko, OK two years later, where they spent most of their lives. Evelyn married Andy in 1937. They moved to St. Augustine, FL. In 1941 for Andy's basic training in the Coast Guard. She was employed by the railroad company for two years, until Andy's unit deployed. She moved back to Anadarko to be close to her family and worked for a local doctor.

After the war, she and Andy purchase the bus station and diner. They enjoyed serving the community and especially the college students. Andy often made homemade ice cream which was a big hit. In 1955 they moved to Amarillo, Texas. Evelyn made friends easily and became an active part of the social network at the church and in the neighborhood.

In 1968, Andy was transferred to Sacramento, CA and worked there until retirement. Their daughter was in college and Evelyn work for an employment agency. She loved the work and the challenges. In 1977, they move back to Anadarko to assist in Evelyn's mother's care. They enjoyed traveling, playing cards and fellowship with their friends at Anadarko Christian Church.