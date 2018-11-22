Evelyn Joyce Rutherford
1939 - 2018
Evelyn “Evie” Joyce Rutherford died peacefully on October 31, 2018 in Napa, California at the age of 79.
Evie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Edward Rutherford of Napa CA, daughter Deborah Kast (Ron) of Yreka, CA, Stepson Ed Rutherford (Laralle) of Manhattan Beach, CA, Stepson Paul Rutherford (Sharon) of Dublin, CA, Stepdaughter Jeanette Rutherford of Honokaa, HI, Stepdaughter Michelle Rutherford of Gardnerville, NV, 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Sister Frances Sheppard of Jackson, CA, brother Don Limperis of Yountville, CA, daughter Darlene Eddinger of Healdsburg, CA, Son John Butts of Cloverdale, CA, Granddaughter Hollie Berry of Fort Jones, CA, and stepdaughter Debbie Gaines of Gilroy, CA.
Evie was born on February 13, 1939, in Oakland CA to George and Frankie Limperis. Evie attended San Leandro High School and then later Cloverdale High School. She married John W. Butts of Cloverdale and had three children. After divorcing John, Evie worked as Editor of the Cloverdale Reveille and during that time she met the love of her life Ed Rutherford. They married and owned and operated the Cloverdale Sears store for 16 years. After retiring in 1989 Ed and Evie became snow birds spending time in Arizona, California and Oregon.
In 1992 they settled in Napa, California where they managed the Rexford Mobile Home Estates, for 14 years before retiring a second time.
Evie will be remembered for her devotion to her husband Ed, beautiful simile and eyes, and her active lifestyle. She was an accomplished golfer, gardener, and office manager. She was a member of the woman's golf club at Kennedy Park in Napa. Ed and Evie attended St. Apollinarnis Catholic Church in Napa, CA.
A funeral is scheduled for 11am November 30th at Tulocay Cemetary, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA 94559. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Evie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Napa Valley Country Club for their Junior Golf Program at 3385 Hagen Road, Napa, CA 94558. Condolences, words of sympathy and RSVP for a luncheon to follow the service can be sent to Ed Rutherford and family at www.tulocaycemetary.org