Ezra Rust Muirhead

June 29, 1934 - July 31, 2023

ST. HELENA - Ezra Rust Muirhead passed away in Napa, CA, on July 31, 2023, at the age of 89.

Born June 29, 1934 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, he was the son of Stanley Nelson Muirhead and Maxine Rust Muirhead. Rust graduated from The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ, in 1952, and Trinity College, Hartford, CT, in 1956, where he was a member of the Delta Psi fraternity. Shortly after beginning his career with Pacific Union bank in San Francisco he met Mercedes Wisler. One of their early dates was dinner at Rust's apartment near Coit Tower which, according to Mercedes, was notable for two things: 1) the wall covered with dried spaghetti that was used to determine "doneness" (if it stuck when thrown it was done) and 2) for the number of Rust's friends that kept appearing on fire escapes, in windows and doorways who, she later learned, were there to see the girl he claimed he would marry. He was proven correct when they were married on December 2, 1961. Soon after they moved to Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, where Rust started in the fixed income department of Heber, Fuger & Wendin.

While in Grosse Pointe Rust was elected to the city council and was an active participant in various activities at the Country Club of Detroit, The Grosse Pointe Club, and the Yondotega Club. In 1974, Rust moved his family back to California after accepting a position to launch the fixed income department at Rosenberg Capital Management (later "RCM") in San Francisco. He became known for his daily pre-dawn swims in the San Francisco Bay as a member of the Dolphin Club.

Rust retired in 1993, and soon thereafter he and Mercedes purchased a much loved home near Brantome, France, in the Dordogne where they spent about half their time. After several years they returned to the U.S. full time dividing their days between homes in Sausalito and St. Helena, CA, with both locations allowing them to pursue their shared passion for food and wine. He and Mercedes traveled widely and often; however his favorite trips were the family reunions he organized and led in places like Bermuda, New York, and Italy.

Rust is survived by his children and their spouses: E. Rust Muirhead, Jr. (Mary Susan) of Wilton, CT, Elisabeth (Lisa) Price (Tom) of Cincinnati, OH; and his grandchildren: Caroline Matuszak (Kevin), Julia and Sam Muirhead and Sarah and Nina Price as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Mercedes; and son, Anthony; his brother, Stan Muirhead; his sisters: Martha and Rowena Muirhead.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the staff at Watermark of Napa, and in particular Lorena Lopez and Catalina Lair who took such warm and thoughtful care of Rust during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to either The Rianda House Senior Activity Center in St. Helena (riandahouse.org/support); or The Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank (www.canv.org/food-bank).