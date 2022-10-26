F. Rocco Ruggiero, DC

June 30, 1940—Oct. 10, 2022

NAPA—It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Rocco. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, to Andrew and Rafaella Ruggiero. He was the fourth of five children born in the family. Rocco and all his siblings were first generation Italians, his parents migrated to the USA from Fuscaldo, Italy, during the depression years.

His birth name was Frances Rocco Ruggiero; however, he was called Rocco, since he was a baby in honor of an uncle. Rocco was an extremely talented individual, he loved music to a fault, he played the piano, guitar, mandolin, and the Portuguese guitar. He also loved to sing in English and Italian. He loved to write music and poetry, some of which was published and performed in a major venue in San Francisco.

However, his biggest talents were in the field of healing others. Rocco went to school and excelled, he studied Psychology, earned his degree to become a physiologist and counselor. He was also a teacher, he taught locally in Napa at the middle schools and at Napa College. After teaching for while he decided he wanted to be a Chiropractor, he went back to school and graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College. He started practicing in approximately 1983. Rocco was an amazing healer, we have received so many testimonies regarding his care for individuals, it has been such comfort to hear the stories. Rocco lived a very simple life after his retirement, he was in a lot of pain during his last few years on earth due to horrible arthritic condition that basically kept him chair bound. Although we are so sad and miss him already, we know that he is in a much better place.

Rocco is survived by his wife, Jackie; children: Andrea Wesson (Jim), Michael Ruggiero (Kate), David Ruggiero (Teri) Brother Ron Ruggiero (Linda); grandchildren: Danny Wesson, Joe Wesson, Ivy Ruggiero, Jackson Ruggiero and Henry Ruggiero; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters; and one brother; and his precious daughter, Rachael.

We thank all his friends over the years who remained close to him, and a special thank you to Lisa Hall, who was amazing in helping him navigate the last few years of pain and immobility.

At his wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea in a private family ceremony.

A celebration of life will be on November 13, 2022, between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, location will be at 3440 Meadowbrook Court, Napa. If you would like to attend, please let us know at this email address: roccoruggierocol@gmail.com.