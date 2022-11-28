 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floetta Ptomey

Floetta Ptomey peacefully passed away at home after a long illness. She was 91. Born to Earl and Ethel Randol she was 1 of 10 children. Flo is survived by her husband of 73 years, Will Ptomey; daughter, Karen Ross (Peter); grandchildren: Angela Brown, Jason Ross, Melissa Ross; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and sister, Geri Garetto. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Ptomey, daughter, Sheryl Gerig and eight siblings.

A memorial service will be held Friday December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. A reception will follow.

