Florence May Hitchiner

1937—2019
Florence May “Florie” Hitchiner passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2019 at her home in Yountville, surrounded by family. Her celebration of life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa on Saturday, February 9th at 11am. Florie was born to Florence and William Rudd on April 16th, 1937 in San Francisco, California. She enjoyed her life in Napa, where she worked in her early years as a house keeper at the Queen of the Valley hospital before going on to become the matriarch of a beautiful family. Florie loved her family and spending time at her property in Greenville, CA, where she had a garden almost as gorgeous as she was. In her later years, she demonstrated her talents as the gardener for Trancas Steakhouse and Red Hen Cantina. She could spend hours in an antique store or on the dance floor, and had the best taste in really, everything. Florie is survived by her siblings, Gloria Mertz, Bill Rudd, Robert Rudd and Debi Rudd Pacheco. Her children, Cheryl (David) Perts, Michael (Becki) Trolinder, Tanya (Jeff Kutzer) Trolinder Berry, Mark (Carol Richwine) Trolinder, step-child Rhonna Hitchiner Kramer, as well as 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Florie is pre-deceased by her parents, sister Earlene Rudd, spouse Nicholas Hitchiner, partner in love Norman Chambers, and her step-children Rod Hitchiner and Lon Hitchiner. Flowers can be sent to Tulocay in her memory.