× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1944—2020

Forest Duane Murray never met a stranger from his birth in his native state of Oklahoma (April 19, 1944) to his final breath in Arizona (May 14, 2020). After living more than fifty years in Napa, Calif, Forest remarried after the death of his first wife Lynda Murray. With his new bride Deloris Murray they moved to Arizona to retire. Forest had a mission his whole life—help as many people as he could.

Forest loved being a husband, father and step-father to his six children: Tony (Sharon) Murray, Tanya (Gary) Valencia, Joseph Murray, Larry (Karen) Patterson, Suzan (Lenny) Perreault, and Diane (Chuck) Bingham, grandfather to twenty-four children and great-grandfather to seven children.

His passion for living blended into his career and personal life through being a Navy soldier, St. Helena Police Officer, Safeway Meat Manager, Lawn Care and Wood Cutter owner, Abalone diver, quartet singer, bowler, attending Napa Church of the Nazarene – the list goes on. He enjoyed hunting, entertaining family and friends, hosting large gatherings, board member of his Nazarene church and being a servant to his community and church. Service to celebrate Forest’s life will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA at 10am on July 10th.