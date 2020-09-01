× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1991—2020

Forest Elijah Newcomb passed from this world early Sunday morning August 23. He was an amazing, loving, kind-hearted soul.

Forest brought love and joy to everyone he met. He was selfless and deeply self-reflective. He was so greatly loved and was a big brother to his sister Willow Williams who he adored, a loving son to his parents Annie Mecchi and Jacob Blessing and a devoted attentive grandson to his grandparents Karen and Ray Mecchi. He was much loved by his uncle and aunt, Jason and Michelle Mecchi, and his cousins Tyler, Reese, and Layne. He came into this world to teach us what unconditional love was and the hole that he has left in our hearts with his passing is great.

Forest overcame many challenges to achieve a peaceful and beautiful life. Born with Autism and to later develop Bipolar—the cards dealt to him were not easy, but he thrived. With great determination he graduated from Vintage High School. In the last few years he had developed a deep spiritual practice meditating several hours a day and sharing his insights on compassion and love with all of us. In the last few months he grew a beautiful flower garden with his mother and nurtured it with great care.