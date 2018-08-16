1954—2018
Forrest David Lee Tucker Aged 63 years old. Passed away peacefully on July 31st, 2018 at the Queen of the Valley hospital in Napa, California. Forrest was born on September 14th, 1954 in Huntington Park, California to Leonard and Roslyn Tucker. He was the youngest of three children. Forrest was kind, honest, and trustworthy. He loved to help others and would always lend a hand or hammer to friends. Forrest loved the outdoors, camping trips to Burney Falls, fishing, and BBQs. He loved music, concerts, baseball and football. His favorite teams were The San Francisco Giants, and The Pittsburgh Steelers.
Forrest is survived by daughter Melissa Crowley, son in law Liam Crowley, daughter Sarah Tucker, step daughter Angelina Schmidt, son in law Kurt Schmidt, sister Debbie Katanic, brother in law George Katanic, brother Jeff Tucker, and nephew Ethan Tucker. Predeceased by step daughter Rebecca. Forrest loved his kids, had a great sense of humor, and had strong beliefs. He was a faithful Jehovahs Witness and memorial services will be held: Saturday August 18th @ 2pm The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 1976 Wise Dr, Napa Ca, 707-252-6093.