1928—2019
Forrest Golding Jr, 91, passed away May 7th surrounded by family and friends. Forrest was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friends who will be greatly missed. Forrest was known to always help anyone in need.
He was born January 16, 1928 in Douglas, AZ. Forrest served in the US Navy for 4 years including time on the USS Lexington and submarine USS Stickleback. He married Emma “Jean” Hefty on July 2, 1950. Forrest and Jean had 3 sons and spent much of their time camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Jean, sons Dave (Laurie) of Napa, Keith (Sandy) of Denver and Glenn (Derry) of Windsor. Seven grandchildren, Ross (Cara), Randi, Miles, Troy, Aspen, Ashley, Gracie, great grandson Kai, sisters Pennie(Jay) and Carol (John) and numerous nieces and nephews. Forrest was predeceased by parents Forrest Sr and Hazel, sister Ruth (Chuck) Hansen, brother George (Ruth) Golding. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at https://www.duggansmissionchapel.com/notices/Forrest-GoldingJr.