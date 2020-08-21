× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1948—2020

Fr. James McSweeney was born in County Cork, Ireland, on June 24, 1948 to Michael and Ellen McSweeney. On August 17, 2020, Fr. McSweeney suddenly passed away in the course of dealing with a serious illness. He was loved by so many who were impacted by his heartfelt and caring ministry. He attended St. Patrick’s College and Seminary in Carlow and was ordained to the priesthood on July 6, 1974 in County Cork before coming to the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

Fr. McSweeney had a long and rich ministry in the Diocese. He ministered in Napa, Humboldt, Del Norte, Sonoma, and Lake Counties. He has been pastor of St. Joseph’s in Middletown for the past twenty years where he has joyfully cared for the spiritual needs of the People of God and enjoyed spending time among his grapes in his vineyard.

Due to the limitations imposed by the Corona Virus, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Father McSweeney. In the future, another publicly accessible memorial Mass will be celebrated when people are able to gather again more freely. He will be interred at the Middletown Cemetery.