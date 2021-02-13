Fr. Matthew Ittiyappara was born on 17 February 1937 in Payam, India. He studied at St. Charles Seminary in Nagpur and was ordained in 1967 for the Diocese of Aizawl in Assam State. He arrived in the Diocese of Santa Rosa in 1980 and was incardinated in 1987. He served at St. Bernard in Eureka, St. Mary in Arcata, and the Cathedral of St. Eugene as a parochial vicar. He then served as pastor at Christ the King and lastly at St. Joan of Arc.