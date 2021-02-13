1937—2021
Fr. Matthew Ittiyappara was born on 17 February 1937 in Payam, India. He studied at St. Charles Seminary in Nagpur and was ordained in 1967 for the Diocese of Aizawl in Assam State. He arrived in the Diocese of Santa Rosa in 1980 and was incardinated in 1987. He served at St. Bernard in Eureka, St. Mary in Arcata, and the Cathedral of St. Eugene as a parochial vicar. He then served as pastor at Christ the King and lastly at St. Joan of Arc.
In his retirement, he moved back to India and has been ill for some time, passing away on 18 January 2021. His funeral was the next day. He is fondly remembered by the many people whom he blessed with his sacramental ministry and breadth of experience. We pray for the eternal repose of his soul.