Frances Elizabeth Sanford

1942—2019
Frances passed away on December 20th, 2019. She joins her mother and son. Frances Elizabeth Pace (Ingram) was born October 29th, 1942 to Maye and Thomas Pace. She was the beloved niece of Glenya Westbrook. She graduated from Napa High School in 1961, married Samuel R Sanford on December 24th, 1963 and had 3 children, Elizabeth, Stephen, and Christie (and two grandchildren from Christie—Sylvia and Jimmy). Well known for her beautiful soprano voice, she sang at many events including the 1967 Wine Festival. An accomplished seamstress, she made many beautiful wedding gowns, formal gowns, alterations, etc.
Not only could she sing, she acted as well, participating in many plays in Napa including leading roles—My Fair Lady, Hansel & Gretel, etc. She bellydanced under the name of Fariza, loved the ballet and museums. She was a lover of the arts and instilled this love in her children. She believed in the love of Jesus and spread his belief of tolerance and acceptance to her children as well. We would like to thank her assistant Tammy Castereno, the team at Brookdale and Collabria, your kindness and friendship was so meaningful to her. Most of all, we give our deepest gratitude for her long time friends (who were family to her and gave her comfort to the end) – Gayle Housman, Marlene Pratt, and Marlene’s daughter Angela.
Service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1917 Third St, Napa—Saturday February 8th at 10am. You are encouraged to wear something pink, purple, burgunday, etc. as a celebration of Mom’s love of those colors!