Frances Mae Hill

June 22, 1927 - April 18, 2023

On April 18, 2023, after a short illness, Frances Mae Hill (nee, Troska) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home. Frances was born on June 22, 1927 in Dawson, North Dakota, as the youngest child to Albinus and Regina Troska, (nee, Shelstad).

Frances is survived by her life partner, Dale Hyder; her son, Lonnie (Miriam); daughter, Bernadine Termath (Bob); son, Douglas; grandchildren: Ronda (Donna), Christa (Randy), Annette (Tony), Wayne, Marc (Andrea), Nancy, Micheal (Brenna) and 13 great-grandchildren. Frances is survived by other family and friends, most importantly long time friend and caregiver, Debbie (Achoa) Underwood and her family.

Cremation services are being handled by Neptune Society and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptune-society.com/location/fairfield-ca for the Hill family. Full obituary can be viewed there.