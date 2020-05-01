Frances Smith Leavitt

Fran was born in Long Beach, California to Dr. Turner Burton Smith and Rebekah Lynch Smith. The youngest of four children, Fran grew up in an active and loving household in Wilmington, California, where her father was the town’s doctor. She graduated from Banning High School and Stanford University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and made many life-long friends.

They settled in the East Bay, where Dana worked in business and they raised two children, Margaret and Jonathan, in Orinda and on a ranch in Moraga. When their children were grown, Fran and Dana started a new chapter in life by moving to San Francisco, and building what began as a weekend home in the Napa Valley and later became their full-time home. For over forty years, their home was a hilltop ranch in Napa, surrounded by their vineyards, where Fran established a beautiful home and garden. They entertained frequently to support favorite organizations, Dana’s business associates, their many friends, and, most important to Fran, holidays, weddings and special events with their extended family. She made even ordinary gatherings into extraordinary events, hosting several Thanksgiving weekends for 60 family members. She and Dana also traveled extensively throughout the world, including trips with her siblings and their families.