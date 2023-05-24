Frank Andrew Rowley passed away on April 28, 2023 in Turlock, CA. He was born on September 20, 1940 at a US Naval hospital in Norfolk, Virginia to Luda and Ashable (Frank) Rowley.

Frank spent his childhood days with his sister Stella in San Diego, CA. After high school he joined the army and spent time overseas in Germany. He was very proud of his tenure as a Serviceman, and he loved his time at the VFW post service. After returning home, he moved to Northern California and worked in banking including Napa Valley Bank and Vintage Bank. He helped finance many start-up businesses in the Napa Valley area and he volunteered his time to the Napa County Development Planning Board.

Frank liked being a part of the community. He was a Napa Rotary Club member, an Elks member for 24 years and an Elks Member of the Year. He was vice president of Napa River Steelhead Unlimited, helping restore steelhead in the Napa River as well as being involved with the Fish & Game to clean up the Napa River.

Frank appreciated time with his family. He loved to go camping in the summers and the cabin in the winters. He educated his kids about the outdoors, and taught them how to fish. Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing in the West and the good times he had with great friends and family. Frank was a barbecue master, especially over an open fire.

Frank was fascinated with learning something new and sharing his newfound knowledge with family and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors and learning and teaching about geology, meteorology and astronomy. He was a rock hound. The samples he collected are amazing as was his ability to cut, polish and build jewelry from the precious stones he collected.

In later years Frank spent time in Arizona. He warmed up in the south during the winter, move north in the summer and enjoy time with many good friends. In the fall he would go to Turlock to spend time with his family in northern California.

Frank was a giving person and touched many friends with his wit and knowledge. He was a loving father and he is loved by his kids and grandkids and will always be remembered fondly.

He is survived by his daughter Alison Aldax (Mark), sons Dave and James, five grandchildren Craig (Jere), Morgan (Josh), Garrett, Lindsey, and Rachel, and sister Stella.

Frank will be interred at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at a future date.

Donations can be made in his name to the VFW in Flagstaff, Yuma or Turlock.