Frank Eugene Palmer 1935—2019
Frank was born in Kansas to Ray and Edith Palmer. While growing up he lived In Colorado and Portland, Oregon. He married and moved to Ceres, CA where he learned to be a machinist at the canneries. He moved to Napa, CA in 1966 and started working for Kaiser Steel. He divorced and married Ann Cole. He retired from C&H sugar in 1985 and worked part time for Napa Pipe and then for B. V. Winery. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann, in 2008.
He is survived by his two daughters from a previous marriage, Karen Lynn Melbin and Michelle T. Palmer, stepdaughter, Linda (Willard), Michael (Joanne) Cole. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather, Michael (Laurel) Melbin, Nicholas (Samantha) Lang and five great grandchildren.
Frank was a kind, gentle, loving man. He helped numerous people and family throughout the years. His family will miss him tremendously, but will be forever loved.
No services were held, by Frank’s request.