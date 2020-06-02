1936-2020
The Gates of Heaven are open today. Frank Bozzini passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. He was 83. Del Bozzini, his wife of 62 years, was by his side.
Frank Michael Bozzini was born July 4th, 1936 in San Francisco, the youngest child and only son of Frank and Lillian (Lucchesi) Bozzini.
Frank graduated from Saint Vincent de Paul Grammar School, Saint Ignatius High School, and attended the University of San Francisco before finalizing his education at Heald’s Business College. He excelled in academics, athletics and debate.
Frank married his high school sweetheart, Delfa (Granucci) of San Francisco in 1957. The sparkle in Frank’s eyes on his wedding day was seen each and every time he retold the story of how they met at the Filmore Street bus stop and fell in love. He called his wife a walking saint, who taught him to be the best version of himself. Their union in love and in life was his treasure.
In 1958, he moved to Napa and established Franks Janitorial Service with his father-in-law Frank Tiernan and best friend Sal D’Angelo. He retired in 2004. Frank always had an interest in real estate and started Napa Development Associates in 1984.
Frank’s passion was coaching youth basketball. He began his 45 year coaching career in 1965. He coached and mentored young women and men from Saint Apollinaris, Saint John the Baptist, Napa Boys and Girls Club, Napa AAU, Napa Little League, Napa Babe Ruth, Vintage High School, Saint Helena High School, Trinity Prep and Justin-Siena High School. His unending drive and gift was to bring out the untapped potential of each person he coached. He loved teaching the game of basketball and coached more than 500 athletes in over 1000 games.
Frank’s approach to life mirrored his approach to sports. He had a devotion to excellence through hard work, sportsmanship, and teamwork. He was a man of high standards who led his community, his family, and his teams by example, always putting others first. Frank was fueled by never accepting that his goals were unattainable. Can’t was not a word in his vocabulary.
Frank’s Spirit defined him and will live on. He was courageous in competitiveness, gentle in nature and humble in service to his family and to others. In his last years, Frank lived with Alzheimer’s Disease. While his mind and body inevitably succumbed, his Spirit never wavered. The joy and laughter he shared will always be with us.
Frank is survived by his adoring wife Del; his loving children Mark, David, and Lynn; his favorite son-in-law Kevin Ryan; his cherished grandchildren Michael, Mark, Dante, Sean, Christopher, Catherine and Douglas. He was preceded in death by his older sister Duane in 2011 and his granddaughter Gianna in 2017.
We will miss our husband, dad, papa, and coach, and we will do our best to follow in his footsteps. To carry his love for life and his devotion to others with us always. Rest in Peace.
The family will announce memorial services at a time when we can all gather and celebrate together.
