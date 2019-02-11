1958—2019
Frank Seth Palagi, Jr. died on January 26, 2019. Frankie was born on March 3, 1958 to Frank Palagi, Sr. and Gertie Palagi (Huffman). After attending Vintage High School in Napa, he worked in construction for over 20 years, eventually retiring from Ghilotti Bros.
Frankie loved traveling, skiing, NASCAR, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Frankie will be missed very much by his father, Frank Palagi, Sr., his brother and sister-in-law, David and Renee’ Palagi, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa on Sunday March 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Diabetes Association or American Foundation for the Blind.