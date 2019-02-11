Try 1 month for 99¢

1958—2019

Frank Seth Palagi, Jr. died on January 26, 2019. Frankie was born on March 3, 1958 to Frank Palagi, Sr. and Gertie Palagi (Huffman). After attending Vintage High School in Napa, he worked in construction for over 20 years, eventually retiring from Ghilotti Bros.

Frankie loved traveling, skiing, NASCAR, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Frankie will be missed very much by his father, Frank Palagi, Sr., his brother and sister-in-law, David and Renee’ Palagi, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa on Sunday March 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m..

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Diabetes Association or American Foundation for the Blind.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Frank Seth Palagi Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.