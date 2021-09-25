Frank "Sid" Nappi

Passed away peacefully at his home September 4th, with his family at his side. Born in New Jersey, he had family on both the East Coast and the West. Jackie Boutsikaris, Neil and Joey Nappi, Cousins Anna and Anthony and their families and the Smargiassi Family on the East. Jacqueline, adored daughter, Sherry, partner of 32 years, Beau Bear, and furry friends and his "Family of Friends" and neighbors on the West.

Sports "Aficionado", and Super Fan of his beloved NY Yankees, he also loved to read, paint and garden in his backyard "sanctuary".

Humor and laughter being his best medicine, he often dreamed of winning the lottery and having a resort for rescued dogs and all animals. Most evenings were spent out back with family and friends enjoying a tequila, a beer, a bowl of "macaroni" and laughing about "yah sistah".

A special Thank you to Collabria Hospice for their loving care and support.

A "Celebration of Sid" will be at his home Oct. 10th, 2pm. for all... family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Humane Society.