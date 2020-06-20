Fritz Tichenor and Teresa Tichenor (Davies)

When a distant aunt in California offered to take in Dad’s family, they used those B&O passes to board a train, leaving behind a swampy mess. Two days later they were in Santa Monica, and six months after his ragged arrival, Fritz was invited to join a school-family for July at Echo Lake above Tahoe. Little Fritz was happy beyond any dream as he learned to swim, read maps and row at sunrise to fish for trout in a blue blue snowmelt lake. From that summer on through the years, Fritz felt lucky to live.

When an earthquake rattled Venice High, Fritz felt lucky to attend class in tents. When a dozen students transferred in from Hawaii, Dad made friends with a Japanese-Hawaiian family who helped him make a surfboard in wood shop. He felt lucky when their daughter taught him to count in Japanese, lucky to earn a bicycle with his paper route, and lucky to heft his surfboard to the beach and catch waves ”like Duke.”.