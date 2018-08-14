1995 - 2018
Gaby Chavez Smith, 23, went to be with Jesus on August 10, 2018 after a courageous two years battle with Lupus. She was born in Napa March 4, 1995 to Gerardo Chavez and Yvonne Molina. She attended both Napa and Vintage High Schools. She was a server at several restaurants, working the longest at Compadres.
Gaby was a beautiful young woman inside and out with a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious smile. She was also a strong woman who overcame many obstacles in her life and brought joy to the lives of many, especially her family. Her memory will always make us want to smile and dance.
She is survived by her brother, Jesus ‘Junior’ Galvin; grandmother, Bertha and her husband, Sergio; her adoptive family, parents, Tom and Peggy Smith, brother, Joel (Leslie) Smith, sisters, Allie (Sean) Betts, Anna (Collin) Morris, Lena, Mariah and Cheylie Smith, as well as two nephews, four nieces and numerous other extended family members.
A viewing and reception will be held to honor her life on Friday August 17, 2018 from 3-8pm in the Treadway and Wigger Chapel.