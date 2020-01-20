1949—2020
Gail Marie Adams, age 70, was born June 18, 1949 in Centerville, IA, and left this earth on January 15, 2020 in Vallejo, CA. She was the daughter of Francis and June Harvey Adams who predeceased her.
Gail grew up in Napa Valley, graduated from Napa High School in 1967, and received her AA degree from Napa Junior College in 1969. While living in Napa, Gail entered many baked goods in the Napa Town and Country Fair, the Solano County Fair, and the California State Fair. She was an avid needleworker who specialized in and taught unique embroidery, including various cutouts, blackwork, and nyzynka embroidery. Gail was never far from her “purse projects” and a good book.
She moved to Las Vegas with her mother in 1996 where she attended UNLV and received her bachelors degree.
Gail is survived by her brother Larry (Mary Ann) of Paulding, OH, niece Laurel (Daniel) of Antwerp, OH and nephew Daniel Adams of Oakland, CA, along with her great nieces Alexandra and Dania Lehman.
Gail will be laid to rest at Canfield Cemetery in Ivy, Iowa.