1955—2020
Gary passed away peacefully in the night after an extended illness. Gary was Mr. outgoing and had more friends than anyone could count. He was a very talented mechanic and could fix just about anything. His first job was working as a checker at Safeway which was a good fit as he could chat with people going through line. But he wanted to use his talents in other ways. He decided to become a commercial refrigeration mechanic. In this job he built grocery store refrigeration from the ground up or repaired all the equipment in the machine rooms. He was well respected by all the grocery store managers as he always could fix any problem.
Gary is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Stephanie Beard, grandchildren Dylan and Devan Beard, brother Mike Kranz (Janice) and sister Teri Bordeau.
He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.