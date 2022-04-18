 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Stamper

1945 - 1922

  • 0
Gary Stamper

Gary Stamper

Gary Stamper of Napa California passed away in Panama on April 2, 2022.

He is pre deceased by his parents Wayne and Dorthy Stamper. he is survived by his sister Suzanne Stamper, his former wives Anyaa McAndrew and Sharon Stamper, his daughters Tanya McKee Schmidt, Morgan Stamper Davis, his 5 grand children and 2 great grandchildren in addition to his many fans and loyal friends.

Gary was an accomplished artist, published author, and singer and many other things He lived life his way enjoying and participating in the adventures of life. He died as he lived a rock star and free spirit.

A Memorial service with be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at the Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1237 Coombs St, Napa Ca. 2:00 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch out! These invasive trees smell like rotting fish and kill plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News