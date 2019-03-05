1943—2019
Gary Domeniconi 75, formerly of Napa, California passed away from congestive heart failure on February 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Wa. Gary was born in Napa, California to Florence and Adolph Domeniconi on May 19, 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of Napa High and worked at Vichy’s for most of his youth. A lifelong jack of all trades, he was loved and admired by all of his friends, and large extended family. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, daughters Tracey (Mike) Domeniconi, Gina (Don) Gasser, Mandy (Rob) Olmsted, stepsons Rob, Tom, David and Jason Olmsted. Grandchildren Aleigha, Haley, Jason, Becca and Nathan. Step grandchildren Kyle, Justin, Reilly, Ty, Aleena, Maddie, Aiden, Jordan and Scout. One great grandson and one on the way.
Gary was the owner and operator of Commercial Auto Electric for many years in John Day, Oregon where he was well known for his fair business ethics, great personality and ready laughter.
Gary was a loyal friend, a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a humble man so requested no services. His final resting place will be John Day, Oregon, the place he loved and called home. He will be greatly missed by all.