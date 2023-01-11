Gary Wayne Weishaupt

Jan. 25, 1947—Dec. 26, 2022
NAPA—Gary passed away suddenly the day after Christmas.
He leaves behind his wife Beverly; sons: Scott and Chris Jacobson, Derek Weishaupt; and daughter, Nicole Scheuerline.
Gary had many talents including architectural design of houses and wineries in the Napa Valley. He was also the founder of the Chopper Builder Handbook, helping and advising hundreds to build their own motorcycles. He was loved and will be missed.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00 noon in the chapel at Tulocay Cemetery.