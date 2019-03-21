Gayle Marie Willett

1947—2019
Gayle is survived by her husband Wayne Willett, brothers, Ray Gagnon and William Gagnon and nieces and nephews, Gaylord Gagnon, Tony Gagnon, Betty Buchanan, Mathew Stapelton, Brian Willett, John Willett, Gary Holland and Holly Rios.
Gayle was a longtime resident of Albany, California. After retiring, she moved to St Helena, California, where she had lived for the past 18 years. She was active in Social Clubs and Service Organizations in St Helena.
Gayle was a loving person and a friend to all. While her family and friends gather to mourn her loss, they will also celebrate her life and contributions to the community.
A visitation service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Treadway and Wigger Funeral Home, 2383 Napa Vallejo Hwy., Napa, CA 94558 and a Committal Service will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at the St Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA 94806 at 1:00 pm.
All funeral arrangements are being arranged by Morrison Funeral Chapel (707) 963-3536.