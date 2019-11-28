Gene Herrmann

1944 – 2019
Harold Eugene Herrmann, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home.
Visitation will begin at 4 PM, Monday, December 2 with Vigil Service at 7 PM Monday, December 2 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, December 3 at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at St. Vincent’s Catholic Cemetery on Benicia Rd., Vallejo.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (7070 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com