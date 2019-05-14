1936—2019
George Alexander Logvy passed away in Calistoga, California on May 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in San Francisco, he had been a longtime resident of Calistoga. He served his country proudly in the US Navy and was a member of the Arabian Horse Association and Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Santa Rosa. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 55 years, Svetlana of Calistoga as well as his daughter Katia, son-in-law Jarrod, and grandchildren Alexandra, Kyrill and Sophia of Davis.
A Panikhida was held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 followed by a Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations in George’s memory to Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 850 St. Olga Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 or to the Jameson Ranch Animal Rescue, 1224 Adams Street, St. Helena, CA 94572. Arrangements under the care of Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, Santa Rosa.