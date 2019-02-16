1932 - 2019
George Arthur Blackstock passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 12, 2019. Born in Vallejo, California, on July 25th 1932, George was a pivotal member of the community of Napa and the National Federation for the Blind. George served as the Volunteer Ambassador for the Napa Valley Transportation Authority for the Blind and he also held offices for the National association for the Blind in California. George was a highly respected member of The Guide Dogs for the Blind in Marin, California upon which he was granted his four guide dogs, including his last faithful companion of seventeen years, Delma.
George was a long time faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Napa. For over fifty years he operated and owned bicycle repair shops, his last being Anything and Everything Fix-A-Bike in Napa with his long time friend Thomas Mash. George is preceded in death by his Father: Virtis Otho Blackstock, Mother: Sarah Louise Sawyer, Stepmother: Norma “Peetie” Witherspoon, two brothers and a sister and beloved companion Jean O’Neill. He is survived by his Sister: Roberta Boyd of Georgia, Daughter: Maria Rhoades, Stepson: Matthew Kershner, Surrogate Daughter: Heather Mash, as well as many beloved friends.
A memorial Service will be held in his honor at and The First Presbyterian Church of Napa on February 19th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. There will also be a celebration of life at Piner’s Nursing Home on February 20th, 2019 at 3:00P.M.
George was an extraordinary man who never let being blind hold him back and will always be remembered for his advocacy for defending the rights of seniors and those with disabilities. Donations may be made to The National Guide Dogs for the Blind in Marin, California in his honor.