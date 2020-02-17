390George B Grant
1933 - 2020
George B Grant, of Yountville California, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Chuck, as called by his friends, was born in Portland, Maine on October 30, 1933. He spent his childhood years on Larch St, in Portland. Chuck was the son of Winifred and Charles Grant, who predeceased him.
Chuck served in the Navy and Army, during the Korean War. In 1955, Chuck married the love of his life Shirley R. McDougall. They were together 51 years until his wife's passing in 2006. He then found comfort with his companion, Dee for the last 13 years.
Chuck loved life, music, and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Jacka (Chris), his son Robert Grant, and daughter, Kelly Neklason (Glenn) and 9 grandchildren, and 2 great granddaughters.
A celebration of life will be held at Rancho De Napa, on Saturday, February 29 at 1:00. Chuck's family wishes to extend a thank you, to Queen of the Valley Hospital, and Hospice of Napa Valley, for the excellent care he received during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Napa Valley in Chuck's name would be greatly appreciated.