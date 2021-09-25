George Edward Castle, 91, of Napa, passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born in North Hollywood, California on March 30, 1930 and moved to Napa when he was 9 years old. After attending Napa Union High School, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1949. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan for three and a half years. He would often say that living in Japan was the best time of his life. His love for Japanese people and culture would influence the rest of his life. He would enjoy telling family and friends stories about his time there.

George always knew he wanted to be a carpenter from an early age. He became a highly skilled carpenter known for his detailed craftmanship. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Local Union No. 751 since 1947 and owned Castle Construction Company until his retirement at the age of 82. His beautiful work can be seen all around the Napa Valley including the cross he made for the Queen of the Valley Hospital's iconic statue.

In 1957 he began construction on his Napa River house that was affectionately known by neighbors as George's Castle. Adorned with cupolas on the rooftops and ornate tile mosaics throughout the house, he was often seen tending to his house and it's landscaping. He helped build the Edgerly Island Fire Department on Milton Road and was one of the original volunteer firemen.